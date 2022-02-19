TikTok is bringing back profile views and users aren’t happy

Some TikTok users have reported that the ‘profile view history’ feature has returned to their account, and many aren’t pleased about the old feature making a comeback.

A few years ago, when you visited someone’s profile on short-form video app TikTok, the owner of the account would get a notification to let them know who was looking at their profile.

The feature meant people got a good idea of exactly who was checking out their account, but it was one that was disliked by many too.

Eventually, the profile views feature was removed from the platform, and it’s been gone for some time now. However, in January, there were reports that TikTok was working on bringing back the feature that people would be able to opt in to.

TikTok is working on a LinkedIn-like Profile Views feature The feature will let you view who visited your TikTok profile in the past 30 days. h/t @adrianokev1 pic.twitter.com/eMnYtgyUq0 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 23, 2022

In February, a number of TikTok users reported that the app had brought the profile views feature back, and many were quick to share their thoughts on the addition online.

“TikTok just brought profile viewing back … it’s over for a lot of y’all,” one user wrote, another saying: “TikTok creating ‘profile views’ feature is doing everyone dirty.”

tiktok just brought profile viewing back … it’s over for a lot of y’all — funky fresh ☭ (@taamriddlz) February 17, 2022

tiktok creating ‘profile views’ feature is doing everyone dirty — sher (@shberii) February 17, 2022

Currently, it appears as though the feature is not available for everyone, though whether it will eventually be rolled out to the whole platform remains to be seen.

If the initial reports about the feature prove to be correct, “only viewers who turned on their profile view history and viewed your profile in the past 30 days will be shown.” However, it isn’t totally clear what the exact rules are as the feature is reintegrated into the platform.

Although not everyone is delighted to see the feature return, there may be some who welcome it, especially if it’s on an opt-in basis.