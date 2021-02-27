Does TikTok notify people when you screenshot videos? - Dexerto

Sometimes you might find yourself taking a screenshot of a TikTok out of habit to save useful information for a later date, but does the original creator get notified when you screenshot their content?

Not only has TikTok become a hub for viral trends and videos, it has also become a go-to place to share cool hacks, recipes, tips, and general life-advice in the form of 60-second videos.

In the past, the platform has been seen to promote this kind of ‘education’ based content, and various different life hacks have gone viral thanks to TikTok giving them a boost.

This means that sometimes you’ll want to screenshot a TikTok so you can remember useful information later on, in the case that it gets lost in your ‘liked’ section and you’re not able to find it again.

However, on some platforms like Snapchat, if you screenshot somebody’s post they actually receive a notification for it, and it’s got some users wondering if it’s the same for TikTok. Others are also curious to know whether they’re able to find out if someone has screenshotted one of their videos.

Do creators get notified if you screenshot their TikTok?

Creators will not get notified if you screenshot one of their TikToks. This also means that if you upload a video to TikTok, you won’t know if anybody screenshots your videos, so when you put anything on the app it’s wise to keep this in mind.

You are able to switch off the save function on your videos, but this, unfortunately, doesn’t prevent people taking a screenshot or saving the post via other means.

How to prevent TikTok screenshots

The best way to combat this is to either not post anything you don’t want to be screenshotted or to make your account private.

To private your TikTok account:

Launch the app. Go to the ‘Me’ tab. Click the three small dots in the upper right corner. Go to the ‘Privacy’ section. Switch ‘Private account’ on.

It may not be the most ideal solution, but is the easiest way to ensure that no one can screenshot your videos without permission, as you won’t be notified if someone does.