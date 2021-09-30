Does TikTok tell you who viewed your profile?

On TikTok, you used to be able to see who exactly had viewed your profile, but is that feature still applicable when it comes to recent versions of the app?

For the past couple of years, TikTok’s popularity has been on a rapid rise, becoming the center for some of the internet’s most viral content.

From dancing, to life hacks, challenges, filters, and more, this app seems to have everything, and that has meant that a huge range of different communities have formed on the app, with lots of different creator profiles to flick through.

However, as you take a look at different peoples’ profiles, you may be wondering whether they are able to see if you have viewed it.

It used to be the case on the app that you could tap your notification tab and look at the ‘viewed my profile’ section to see who had viewed your profile, and at one point would even receive notifications to alert you to new profile views. But is that still a feature?

Can people see if I viewed their TikTok profile?

Fortunately for some, TikTok appears to have now removed the ability to see who has viewed your profile in more recent versions of the app. It’s not clear whether the option remains available for people on much older versions, however.

It’s also not possible to see exactly who has viewed your videos. People can see how many times a video has been viewed from the thumbnail on their profile page, but this doesn’t include information about specific accounts.

The absence of this feature seems to be something people are generally glad of, as it means they can browse TikTok in peace without worrying about sending notifications to creators’ profiles.