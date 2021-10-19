Biggest TikTok trends right now: Devious Lick, Couch Guy & more

TikTok is a hive for all kinds of viral trends, memes, dances, and more — but with such a wealth of content to choose from, it can be easy to miss out on some of the platform’s biggest performing moments. Here are the top TikTok trends taking over the app right now.

Over the past year in particular, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms on the market. Its diverse range of content and creators along with its bizarrely accurate algorithm make it easy to spend hours scrolling through your For You Page without even realizing it.

One thing that TikTok is especially well known for is its trends. TikTok trends often have the power to spread to the furthest corners of the internet, whether that be in a good way or a bad way, and people are always willing to hop on the next viral phenomenon and join in the fun.

So, what are the biggest trends on the app right now?

Devious Lick

The Devious Lick challenge has earned a slew of backlash across social media, and not without reason. The trend tasks students with stealing a random array of items from their school, which can be anything from soap dispensers to ceiling tiles and more.

Recently, TikTok actually banned the trend from its app, claiming that it wants its users to “create responsibly.” That being said, that isn’t stopping some students from spreading the next few months’ worth of tasks across social media, many of which are also inciting outrage due to their inappropriate nature.

We expect our community to create responsibly – online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

While the trend was certainly viral at one time, it seems that it has been officially shut down – much like the Milk Crate Challenge before it.

Chair Emoji

This month, a chair emoji began appearing all over TikTok, leaving users who were out of the loop completely confused.

It turns out that it was actually inside joke created by TikToker ‘blank.antho,’ a.k.a. Anthony Mai, who concocted their evil plan to have users across the app start spamming the emoji in comment sections to totally baffle anyone who wasn’t in on the trend.

The master strategy actually ended up working, even pranking YouTube star KSI in the process.

This is one wholesome prank that we’re glad ended up with a humorous ending.

Couch Guy Parodies

On September 22, TikTok user Lauren Zarras uploaded a video in which she surprised her boyfriend Robbie by visiting him at college. Although Lauren herself seemed to find the video quite sweet, many viewers were totally unimpressed with Robbie’s understated reaction.

They quickly flocked to the comments to warn Lauren of ‘red flags’ from the video, even going as far as to analyze the body language of the girls he was sitting with on the couch. The video rapidly became a viral sensation, and it now has over 60 million views.

People didn’t hesitate in making a trend out of the viral video, and thousands of users, creators, and even brands made their own parodies of the awkward scene.

Squid Game Challenge

By this point, it seems that most people have watched the hit South Korean show ‘Squid Game,’ in which a group of people who are all in huge amounts of debt play children’s games in an attempt to win the enormous prize fund, and escape a deadly penalty.

TikTok has been full of content about different aspects of the show, but in particular, people on the app have been obsessed with the Korean snack called ‘Ppopgi’ or ‘Dalgona’ featured in one of the rounds.

In the show, players had to carefully cut around shapes stamped in the treat, described by some as honeycomb toffee, with a needle, and thousands of people on TikTok have been attempting to recreate the challenge by making it themselves at home. But as it turns out—it’s a lot harder than it looks.

New trends are constantly springing up on TikTok every day, and it won’t be long before the next viral sensation captivates the platform’s millions of daily users.