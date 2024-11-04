What is TikTok’s viral ‘but you didn’t have to cut me off’ dance trend?

The ‘but you didn’t have to cut me off’ dance trend is going viral on TikTok, flooding For You Pages and racking up millions of views.

This viral trend is set to the chorus of the 2011 song Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye, which has found new life on TikTok through the craze.

Creators are using the song to show off their Halloween costumes, and it has now amassed almost 60,000 videos on the platform, with many using the song’s distinct beat to create hilarious dance routines.

The trend involves two people posing and then taking turns to dance through each line of the chorus, creating a back-and-forth performance style that adds a fun and often awkward vibe to the videos.

People participating in the fad are using a sound from a post by the dance company CDK, who shared their choreography for Somebody That I Used to Know on February 28, 2024. Their clip quickly went viral, reaching over 10 million views, sparking a wave of interest in the song’s iconic chorus.

Throughout 2024, the song became a staple for funny dance videos, with creators taking turns dancing in sync with the music in an exaggerated, sometimes clumsy style. On September 28, TikToker moanabih posted a video following this trend, gaining over 2.8 million views and 400,000 likes.

By late October, the trend shifted towards Halloween costumes, with users dancing in character-themed outfits. On October 22, TikToker twistedpennywise posted a video in which they dressed as Pennywise, dancing alongside friends dressed as other famous movie characters, amassing over 4 million views.

The trend gained further popularity on October 28, when TikToker cjkilla posted a video with a friend dressed as characters from White Chicks, reaching over 7.7 million views and 2 million likes.

As of November, the ‘but you didn’t have to cut me off’ trend shows no sign of slowing, continuing to dominate TikTok For You Pages and engage users who love its mix of humor, creativity, and seasonal flair.

This is just one of many trends currently taking off on TikTok, along with the ‘suspect challenge,’ where friends call out each other’s lies.