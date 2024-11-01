What is the ‘dafuq’ challenge on TikTok? Couples’ trend goes viral

One of TikTok’s newest couples’ trends is the ‘dafuq’ challenge. Though it began circulating the platform just days ago, posts have already amassed millions of views.

The TikTok trend challenges people to use the slang term “dafuq” as many times as they can before the person they’re talking to catches on.

The phrase “dafuq” translates to “the f*ck” or “da f*ck.” When participants partake in the challenge, they usually express their irritation over something and follow their sentence with “dafuq?”

TikToker ‘urmomcyn’ thought she had her boyfriend fooled until he started saying dafuq too. As the two sat in the car eating their Taco Bell, the TikToker repeatedly said “dafuq.”

Fortunately, her boyfriend found the word comical and too intriguing not to say. For the entire video, the couple went back and forth saying “dafuq” between each bite.

TikToker ‘rileygracee2.0’ went viral for pulling the prank on her boyfriend. Before the video began, she warned viewers that her boyfriend was used to her being “odd,” so he was fairly unphased by her behavior.

“This is like, the best burrito ever, dafuq,” the TikToker said as she bit into her meal. “I’m gonna sh*t my pants later, dafuq.”

Though she said some peculiar things, her boyfriend didn’t react, leaving her to laugh at her own jokes.

TikToker Amy also tried the ‘dafuq’ challenge on her boyfriend Aaron. As they ate their takeout in the car, Amy acted like she wasn’t repeating herself over and over again. “Why do you keep saying that?” her boyfriend asked.

By the end of the video, Aaron was unimpressed and rolled his eyes. “Can you stop saying that?” he politely asked.

The ‘dafuq’ challenge isn’t the only couples’ trend currently going viral on TikTok, either. TikTokers are also doing the suspect challenge, which sees couples calling their partner out for the shameful lies they would normally hide from others.