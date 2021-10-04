TikTok’s Couch Guy slams internet for ‘gaslighting’ as viral video hits 50m views

Robbie a.k.a. TikTok’s ‘Couch Guy’ has continued to hit out against backlash toward him online, after a video of his girlfriend surprising him at college went viral.

If you somehow managed to miss it, the viral Couch Guy meme all started on September 22 when TikTok user Lauren Zarras uploaded a video of her surprising her boyfriend at college, with heartwarming music playing in the background.

However, the video quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons. Many claimed that boyfriend Robbie’s reaction was less than enthusiastic, with some going as far as to analyze the video in detail in an attempt to identify ‘red flags.’

The video has completely dominated countless peoples’ For You Pages, with many even making their own parodies of the viral video. The original TikTok now has over 50 million views as people continue to speculate about what the truth of the situation really is.

Lauren told viewers that she’s “not in denial,” and Robbie himself even made a video telling people not to be a “parasocial creep” and to “go get some fresh air”—however, users remain skeptical.

On October 3, the now dubbed ‘Couch Guy’ went on to hit out at the backlash against him in a new video uploaded to his TikTok account, in which he asked if people “know what gaslighting means” after being accused of gaslighting both his girlfriend and viewers.

“Are you being gaslit if… someone on the internet tells you to get some fresh air after you scrutinize their private life. Or are you being gaslit if… thousands of strangers call you delusional for claiming to know your own relationship better than they do,” he wrote.

“Now he’s trying to gaslight us about gaslighting us and the definition of gaslighting omg,” one comment with over 70,000 likes reads.

“This is the strangest damage control I’ve ever witnessed,” another wrote.

The view count of the original TikTok is showing no signs of slowing down, and as the couple continues to respond to the situation, viewers are becoming more and more invested.