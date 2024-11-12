What is the viral ‘camera flip’ trend on TikTok?

The ‘camera flip’ trend is going viral on TikTok, with hilarious and creative videos taking over people’s For You Pages.

The viral ‘camera flip’ trend on TikTok has users cracking up as people deliver “advice” aimed at their own demographic, only to “accidentally” reveal themselves as the obvious target of the message.

This clever, comedic format usually starts with the user giving a seemingly earnest tip or plea for change, with on-screen text setting the scene. However, halfway through, the camera flips around, humorously exposing the speaker’s ulterior motive and revealing that they’re actually the subject of their own “advice.”

It didn’t take long for TikTok users to get creative with this trend. Many are now featuring pets, using clever camera tricks, and even dressing up in disguises to make it onto the app‘s coveted For You Page.

The trend’s popularity has skyrocketed with the absurdity of pets like dogs and cats seemingly giving each other advice, adding a layer of humor as the animals “slip up” and expose themselves.

In one viral clip by kmdonovan11, a text overlay reads, “Guys we need to start feeding our dogs twice an hour or they will starve please listen to me,” before the camera flips to show a dog with a comical on-screen text that says, “lol sh*t.” This implies that the dog is pretending to be its owner, pushing an agenda to get more treats.

Similarly, user g0ddamnstan has their video’s text urge, “Can we normalize scratching on furniture it makes it look so good and rustic,” before the camera flips to a cat with the on-screen text “oh crap,” as the cat seems to “realize” it’s been caught.

Celebrities have even joined in, with the Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas using the format to joke about sibling dynamics.

In his video, he films his older brother Kevin with the caption, “Guys we need to start recognizing that our younger siblings are basically always right,” before flipping the camera to reveal himself, humorously owning the suggestion. His video has amassed over 10.8 million views.

It’s unclear who started this trend, but it’s been sweeping through TikTok throughout November, racking up millions of views and proving that a good laugh (and a surprise flip) goes a long way.

This is just one of the latest trend to take over the app, joining the viral Lego name filter craze and the popular ‘I understand it now’ meme.