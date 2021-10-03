TikTok is roasting Couch Guy with viral parody trend and it’s hilarious

With theories and claims running wild about the viral TikTok Couch Guy video, some users have took it upon themselves to poke fun at the situation with a new trend.

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or social media in the past few days, you’ve more than likely come across the Couch Guy video in one way or another.

The original post, which came from laurenzarras, showed her surprising her boyfriend Robbie at college. While the video is pretty wholesome, Robbie’s body language and the people who he was sat alongside have caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Plenty of TikTok users have suggested that the video has tonnes of red flags about it and something isn’t right, even though Lauren and her boyfriend played down some of the more wild claims. Now though, TikTokers have moved to mock the post.

TikTokers mock Couch Guy trend

That’s right, it hasn’t taken long for users to replicate the original post that has now been viewed over 42 million times in the last few days – and some of them have gone completely over the top with the mocking.

They all follow the same formula: a girl walks into a room to ‘surprise’ her boyfriend with an unannounced arrival while he’s sat with other girls, leaving him shocked when it should be completely wholesome. In some, the boys are comically standoff-ish, awkwardly greeting their girlfriends as they appear to have been caught being unfaithful.

Naturally, TikTok users can’t get enough of the trend with many of the videos hitting over 10 million views and the comments sections being filled with jokes.

“This event has truly brought all of us together,” commented one user. “I love couch guy slander TikTok,” added another. “My whole FYP (for you page) is Couch Guy TikToks now.”

The parody trend shows no sign of slowing down as new videos are being added on a regular basis, with some going completely over the top when it comes to the ‘red flags’ involved.