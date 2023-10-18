Top 5 Halloween-inspired TikTok trends to take part in this spooky season

As Halloween is creeping closer, people are doing their best to get into a Halloween-y mood to enjoy the spooky season. If you’re struggling, here are five ideas of TikTok trends you can take part in to get into the spooky season.

Naturally, as it gets closer to October 31, people have been getting into the Halloween spirit by sharing their costume plans and classic monster-themed songs in their content on TikTok.

If you’re struggling to get into the spooky mood, or just want more Halloween in your life, look no further. Here’s our list of five Halloween-inspired things you can do right now.

Recreate a Halloween-inspired recipe

Halloween officially marks the start of the holiday season, and does it well with lots of candies and treats. The hashtag for SpookyTreats has over 4.4 billion views and includes videos of anything you could possibly think of.

From spooky sugar cookies, brain cakes, and cinnamon roll intestines, TikTok has seen its fair share of viral Halloween recipes, so why not try one for yourself?

Make a boo basket for someone

A Boo basket has become one of the biggest seasonal trends on TikTok in recent weeks. Originally less to do with dating and more to do with Halloween, Boo Baskets are the spooky equivalent to Easter baskets.

Packed with Halloween and fall-themed goodies, they serve as a fun way of gifting friends, neighbors, and children. Once the giftee has been “Boo’d”, they’re next in line for passing along the tradition.

However, TikTok has put its own spin on the trend. With a hashtag that has garnered over 296.4 million views, Boo Baskets have been deemed the perfect wholesome surprise for that special someone in your life.

Recreate scary makeup looks

TikTok is the home of some incredible makeup artists and special effects artists. Why not have a browse through their content to find inspiration for your next makeup look? Maybe you’ll even find inspiration for your Halloween costume.

Try out the new, spooky filters

On October 9, TikTok revealed they’d released their Halloween updates which included several new, scary filters. Some of the filters include effects like “random Halloween eyeliner” and “random Halloween face which help people decide their next Halloween look.

If you want something more spooky, you could try the new horror Halloween filter.

Pumpkin head photoshoot trend

One of the most popular fall/Halloween trends on TikTok in the past few years has been the pumpkin head trend.

For this, people carve out a face in their pumpkins while also creating a hole big enough to fit their heads inside the pumpkins.

Then they put their pumpkins on their heads before having a fall-inspired or spooky photoshoot.

So there you have it! Five ideas to help you get into the spooky mood. If you want more, you can find our Halloween-related content here.