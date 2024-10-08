Experts warn against viral TikTok trend involving rubbing garlic on your face

Beauty experts have issued warnings against a viral TikTok skincare hack that involves rubbing garlic on your face.

In recent months, videos of beauty influencers applying garlic to acne spots have gone viral on social media. A quick search for “raw garlic” on TikTok reveals more skincare videos than cooking ones.

TikTokers have sparked a viral trend of using garlic as a skincare treatment, especially for acne-prone skin often seen in teenagers. These videos have garnered thousands of likes and views across the app.

Article continues after ad

Promising quick results with a natural ingredient commonly found in kitchens, proponents of this ‘hack’ claim that garlic’s antibacterial properties can help clear up breakouts.

However, beauty expert Sarah Millecam, Director of Education at Beautiful Brows and Lashes, cautions that although garlic may provide some benefits, it also poses significant risks if used improperly.

According to Sarah, the pros of using garlic in skincare include its antibacterial properties, anti-inflammatory effects, and its high antioxidant content. However, it can also cause skin irritation as it is a strong ingredient that may cause discomfort when applied directly and undiluted.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Some who have tried the hack have reported burning sensations, redness, and even blisters after using garlic on their skin,” the beauty expert warned. “Its high sulfur content can be too harsh, especially for those with sensitive or broken skin.”

Rubbing garlic on your face could also lead to allergic reactions and trigger contact dermatitis. “When [people allergic to garlic] try something like rubbing it on their skin, they may experience itching, swelling, and severe irritation,” she explained, adding that patch testing is critical before trying any home remedy.

Article continues after ad

In severe cases, garlic can even cause chemical burns, leaving the skin raw and vulnerable to infections. “I’ve seen people with second-degree burns from garlic because they left it on too long,” Sarah shared. “The risks far outweigh the potential benefits when the treatment can cause long-term damage”.

Instead of relying on home remedies like garlic, she recommends choosing scientifically-backed treatments. “Salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide are well-known acne treatments that offer proven results without the risks,” Sarah suggested.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Consulting with a dermatologist is always the safest bet to ensure you’re treating your skin issues in a way that won’t cause more harm than good.”

This is just the latest TikTok trend that experts have cautioned against after a nutritionist issued a warning over the viral Balkan Breakfast trend.