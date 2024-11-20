What is TikTok’s ‘Pink Tote Lid’ moment? Viral trend explained

TikTok’s “Pink Tote Mom’ trend is taking over the platform. But what is it and how did it come about? Here is everything you need to know.

TikTok is a platform that brings about any and all content. From cooking videos, dance routines and more, there’s always something going viral on TikTok; it can be anything.

In keeping with the platform’s essence, one of the biggest new trends to arise has been dubbed the ‘Pink Tote Mom’ trend. While one would assume, based on the name, that this has something to do with clothing, it’s actually not at all what it seems.

The viral ‘Pink Tote Mom’ trend is a new viral craze in TikTok in which users share their personal experiences in which their parents, typically their mothers, employed emotionally abusive words or outbursts when they were children.

Moreover, these troubling stories are almost always centered around situations that are only minor to outsiders looking in and to the children in these situations.

TikTok’s ‘Pink Tote Mom’ trend origins explained

While it has now taken on a life of its own, the origins of this viral TikTok trend came from user Jaycie. In a now-deleted video, the TikToker filmed herself crying in a dark room, detailing an argument she had just had with her parents that left her both upset and deeply confused.

“I’m in the shower. I get out, and I am drying my hair, and my mom comes and bangs on the f**king bathroom door like this,” she began.

“So I’m like, ‘What?’ and she goes, ‘You wanna have a f*cking spa day? Go to sleep! I need help!’ So I hurry up, and I get dressed, and I get out.”

Jaycie then revealed that when she asked her mom what she needed help with, she replied, “I need you to put the pink things in my room.”

However, since the video blew up online and has spawned a whole new viral trend, Jaycee has had to update her bio on TikTok to “my mom is not abusive” due to being inundated with responses from fellow users claiming such. However, her follow-up videos regarding the initial post are still up on her account.

Brianna K, who goes by @brees.a.dinosaur on the platform, shared their ” Pink Tote lid” moment. The video explains, “My pink tote lid moment was when my dad came into my room at 2 a.m. on a school night just to tell me he bought me ice cream.

And when I wasn’t more excited, even though I was barely awake, he screamed at me for being disrespectful and not being more appreciative of him getting me ice cream. He didn’t leave my room until 4 a.m.”

Bianna isn’t the only person to jump on this trend, however, with over 91.2 million different posts and counting all falling under the ‘Pink Tote lid’ banner.