Devious Lick TikTok challenge faces more backlash as full ‘prank’ list is revealed

The backlash against TikTok’s viral ‘Devious Lick’ challenge is continuing, after a list containing a different school ‘prank’ for every month of the year started doing the rounds on TikTok.

TikTok is known to be a place full of wild trends, but some of them have definitely caused more of a stir than others. The most troublesome trend to come out of recent weeks has undoubtedly been the ‘Devious Lick’ trend.

The challenge involves students stealing increasingly bizarre objects from their schools, such as soap dispensers, printers, and even ceiling tiles.

This trend naturally got a huge amount of backlash from schools, and TikTok even went on to ban it from the platform in an attempt to combat it.

We expect our community to create responsibly – online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

But it looks like people aren’t just going to stop there. Shortly after, teachers began reporting a planned ‘smack the teacher’ challenge for October, reminding students that participating in such a challenge would be considered assault.

And that’s still not even the end of it. Now, people have been spreading a comprehensive list on social media that details every challenge planned for the months ahead, warning teachers of what might be to come.

Future challenges include, “sleep in and be late,” “jab a breast,” “flip off front office,” and several more.

[PARENTS & TEACHERS BEWARE] We’ve been talking a lot about this "devious lick" challenge from TikTok where students are destroying school bathrooms. Now, we are seeing each month’s challenge. This list is being shared by teachers trying to raise awareness. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/tTvuMGWGA2 — Sarah French (@SarahSFrench) September 28, 2021

Many people, from teachers to other TikTok users are calling out the inappropriate nature of the challenge, and are trying to spread the word in order to raise awareness and help crack down on the trend.

One user said the whole thing is “getting out of control,” with another commenting, “it’s scary how many of these are physical/sexual assault.”

With TikTok banning the Devious Lick trend from the platform, it looks like they could potentially be set to do the same if any of the above monthly challenges end up taking over—though, whether anyone actually participates remains to be seen.