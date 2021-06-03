Bella Poarch's debut single 'Build a Bitch' just hit a massive milestone on Spotify - Dexerto

TikTok star Bella Poarch’s debut single Build a Bitch has reached a massive milestone on Spotify, surpassing an incredible 50 million streams in just under three weeks.

Like many viral TikTok stars including Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio, Bella Poarch is attempting to crack the music industry with her first single Build a Bitch, which dropped in May 2021 and became an instant hit with fans.

As well as being insanely catchy, the song has a strong feminist message that takes aim at society’s expectations of women to have the perfect ‘Barbie Doll’ style body, and skewers the negative criticism that men send online.

Advertisement

Build a Bitch went on to chart at number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a respectable debut for her first-ever music release – and the song has now reached another huge milestone on streaming service Spotify.

Just 19 days after it released, it’s been reported that the track has surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify, putting Bella Poarch up there with some of the most successful musicians of the current generation.

The singer celebrated the exciting achievement on Twitter with a simple message of gratitude for her fans, writing: “I love you guys.”

I love you guys😭 https://t.co/IslbaMuq7t — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) June 3, 2021

It’s not just Spotify numbers that Bella’s smashing out of the park – the song’s cinematic YouTube video, which features cameos from famous friends like Valkyrae and Bretman Rock, racked up over 100 million views in just two weeks.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals Bella Poarch emote coming soon

Bella previously revealed that Build a Bitch was inspired by her experiences of being bullied as a child, explaining: “I wanted my first song to have a good meaning to it and to help a lot of people to be more confident about themselves.”

Now that her debut single has lived up to the hype, fans are eager to see what comes next from Bella’s musical ventures. An album, maybe? We can only hope.