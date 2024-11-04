AngryReactions returns from TikTok hiatus with insane body transformation

TikTok star iamoneya, formerly known as AngryReactions, has returned from an extended hiatus to show off his weight loss accomplishment.

Oneya Johnson spent years spreading positivity on TikTok, becoming one of the most beloved creators as he amassed almost 30M followers on the app.

Back in February 2024, he was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence. He stepped away from the platform during that time, but returned the following month to reveal the case was dismissed.

Around that time he changed his name from AngryReactions to iamoneya but then took an extended hiatus from the short-form video platform.

On Sunday, November 3, he uploaded two videos to his account to show off his insane body transformation.

“She lied to the world about me, so I lost a lot. This isn’t about my career btw,” the first video reads before showing off his new look.

TikTok: iamoneya

In the second video, you can see the TikToker flexing his muscles in the bathroom mirror. He’s a lot skinnier than the before pictures and his arm muscles are pretty large.

Both videos quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and thousands of comments in the process.

Viewers were shocked at his return, and many were surprised and impressed by Oneya’s transformation.

“Bro went from angry reaction to better reaction,” one user said.

Another commented: “Bro got a glow up.”

“This is so unbelievably goated, I’m proud of you bro,” a third replied.

It’s unknown if this means the TikToker will be returning to the internet, but it’s clear that fans are excited to see his face pop back up on their FYP.

He announced back in March that he would be leaving the app indefinitely, but said he was still going to be streaming on Twitch.

Oneya changed his name on there to match his TikTok account and according to Twitchtracker, streamed a handful of times in April and June 2024.