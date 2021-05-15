Valkyrae explains a big reason she wanted to be in Bella Poarch's music video - Dexerto

Popular streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained one of the reasons she decided to take part in TikToker Bella Poarch’s ‘Build a B*tch’ music video after the star approached her with the offer.

‘Build a B*tch’ is not the first time Valkyrae has participated in a huge music video project. Back in March the streamer actually played viral creator Corpse Husband in his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, ‘DAYWALKER!’

The song was a huge hit and so was the music video, with fans and fellow streamers praising those who participated in the project, especially Rae.

It was so successful that now the streamer has starred in viral TikTok star Bella Poarch’s music video for her new song ‘Build a B*tch.’

The video already has almost 18 million views in just over a day, with the song gaining a huge amount of traction on TikTok.

In her behind-the-scenes vlog of the filming process, Rae shared the reason why she actually decided to do the project.

When asked what she thought of the track, she explained: “It’s extremely catchy. Like a reason why I wanted to do this was because we’re both Filipino.”

She also added that the song “has a really good message,” saying: “anything for women empowerment, I love it.”

Topic starts at 5:34

Explaining how she got involved with the project, she said that Bella approached her via DM to see if she would be interested.

“I’ve been following her for a while, so when I discovered that she followed me back it was surprising, very flattering,” she added. “And then she just slid in my DMs like two weeks ago asking if I could be in the music video, and I was like, ‘yeah!” so this will be my first time meeting her.”

Bella previously explained that she wanted her first song to “help people to be more confident about themselves,” and that message certainly seems to have struck a chord with Valkyrae and millions of viewers.