JSchlatt’s singing voice stuns fans with first single from new Christmas album

YouTuber JSchlatt left fans stunned after releasing the first cover song from his upcoming Christmas album.

Over the last decade, JSchlatt has amassed a sizable following of millions across YouTube, Twitch, and social media platforms like X and Instagram.

On top of making Minecraft content for his fans, Schlatt has also shown off his singing talents by covering iconic songs from artists like Frank Sinatra.

He uploaded a cover of Sinatra’s My Way back in 2023, but it was removed from most platforms due to copyright issues. You can still find the cover reuploaded to other channels, however.

With My Way removed, Schlatt asked fans what they’d like to hear from him in the future – and many asked for a full Christmas song cover album.

On Thursday, November 7, he revealed work on the album is underway and released the first cover from that album – beloved Christmas classic ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town.’

“It’s almost ready, I’m excited for this and the first single is out today. This is a project I’ve put a lot of time, effort, and money into,” he said in a video. “Keep your ear to the ground because there’s going to be more coming.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, and many are absolutely in love with his cover.

“Why is his voice so PERFECT for this style of singing???” one user commented.

Another said: “I love when YouTubers become singers and it doesn’t sound like sh*t.”

“Bro has some of the most incredible untapped vocal potential I’ve ever seen and chooses to react to TikToks for a living,” a third replied.

It’s unknown when the full album will be available, but the description on his video says it will be uploaded to all streaming platforms in the future, so Spotify fans will be able to listen with ease.

