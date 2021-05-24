Bella Poarch's 'Build a Bitch' scores 58 on Billboard Top 100 - Dexerto

TikTok star Bella Poarch has successfully stepped into the music biz after reaching internet fame — and she’s already seeing incredible results just after releasing her very first song.

Like many TikTokers, Bella Poarch has shifted from full-time influencer to music artist. Joining the ranks of Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Nessa Barrett and even Addison Rae, Poarch is no longer just a TikToker, but also a singer/songwriter.

After skyrocketing to online stardom in 2020 by getting the most likes on a TikTok video ever, Poarch showed off her first single (and a high-budget music video) to the world on May 15, aptly titled ‘Build a Bitch.’

The track is an unapologetic critique of the constant criticism women receive about their bodies online, with the song’s music video featuring high-tech special effects and a slew of top-tier YouTubers and streamers like Valkyrae, ZHC, Bretman Rock and more.

Thus, it comes as little surprise — but with great excitement from fans — that Poarch’s ‘Build a Bitch’ scored 58th on the Billboard Top 100, as revealed on May 24.

However, what makes Poarch’s accomplishment so impressive is that it’s her first career entry on the chart. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

.@bellapoarch's "Build A Bitch" debuts at No. 58 on this week's #Hot100. It's her first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2021

This news comes over a week after Poarch beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ track for the most-watched music video globally on YouTube in 24 hours, reaching over 10 million views.

That’s not all; Poarch’s song also became #1 in the Philippines, drawing admiration from Valkyrae, as both content creators are of Filipino descent.

It’s no surprise that Poarch’s song has resonated with listeners around the world; Poarch explained that the track had been inspired by her own experiences being bullied as a child, claiming that she “wanted my first song to have a good meaning to it, and to help a lot of people be more confident about themselves.”