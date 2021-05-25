Fortnite leak reveals Bella Poarch ICON Series cosmetics coming soon - Dexerto

Epic Games are expanding their Fortnite ICON Series with another big name in the world of TikTok, as plans to add a Bella Poarch emote have leaked.

With over 66 million followers on TikTok, Poarch is one of the biggest influencers around. Just recently, she released her new hit single ‘Build a B*tch’, which has since reached spot 58 in the Billboard Hot 100 – quite the achievement for somebody just stepping into the music business.

Of course, she’s not the only one to make the transition from TikTok influencer to singer, as the likes of Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, and others have also given it a go.

In the last major patch of May 2021, titled v16.50, a number of loot pool changes were made – vaulting and unvaulting – but TikTok users will be excited by one other change.

Fortnite Bella Poarch ICON Series emote

Bella Poarch has been picked to join the likes of Marshmello, Ninja, Lachlan, and other big creators in the ICON Series.

According to Happy Power, it’s only a matter of time before we see a new emote land in the game.

Bella Poarch will have an ICON series emote out today! — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) May 25, 2021

Dance Moves

That’s not all, either. iFireMonkey was checking out strings of code since the update went live, and it looks like specific emotes will be released for dance moves. As many will know already, TikTok is all about dancing and lip-syncing, so this will have been expected.

According to the leaker, the following has been added to the game:

Build Up I’m not built for you

Dance moves by Bella Poarch

New Strings: Build Up

I'm not built for you. Dance moves by Bella Poarch.

Something Went Wrong — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 25, 2021

Is Bella Poarch getting a Fortnite skin?

There has been no word on whether or not Bella Poarch will get a Fortnite skin for this ICON Series crossover. However, based on the strings found following Fortnite’s v15.60 update, it does look like the release will be heavily based on her new single ‘Build a B*tch.’

Once we know more – such as confirmed details on the emote – we’ll update this page with details about how to get it.