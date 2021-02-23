Which TikTokers have launched music careers? Nessa Barrett, JXDN, Lilhuddy & more - Dexerto

Many of TikTok’s biggest stars are starting music careers and it’s tough to keep track of the sheer number of new releases coming out.

Jaden Hossler and Dixie D’Amelio were two of the most talked-about TikTokers turned musicians in 2020, and they were soon followed by even more of their co-creators.

Here’s a list of the most popular creators to launch music careers so far, what to look forward to, and our predictions for who will be next.

Jaden Hossler (JXDN)

One of the very first to break out of the TikTok limelight and into the music industry was Jaden Hossler who quit the Sway house back in May 2020. Jaden has found his calling in rock music which led him to collaborate with Blink 182’s Travis Barker on multiple tracks. He’s even worked with Iann Dior and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jaden has had several singles released so far including ‘Angels & Demons’, ‘Pray’, and ‘Tonight,’ and recently collaborated with Nessa Barrett on their hit ‘la di die.’

Nessa Barrett

When Nessa and Josh Richards broke up in October 2020, she explained it was partly so she could focus on her music career. After months of anticipation for her first hit, she released her first solo hit ‘Pain,’ and followed it up with ‘if u love me’ and ‘la die die’ in collaboration with Jaden Hossler.

Dixie D’Amelio

Soon after making it big on TikTok, Dixie revealed that she’s also a singer and released her first track ‘Be Happy’ after which the music video caused a stir when it featured her kissing Noah Beck. The remix to the same song also featured Blackbear and Iann Dior. Since then she has released ‘One Whole Day’ with Wiz Khalifa, ‘Naughty List’ with Liam Payne and ‘Roommates.’

Chase Hudson (LILHUDDY)

Chase Hudson is one of the most recent TikTokers to start releasing music and he has gone down a similar route Jaden, having focused much more on pop-punk and has also worked with Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

Chase has released two singles so far which are ‘21st Century Vampire’ and ‘The Eulogy of You and Me.’

Tayler Holder

Tayler Holder recently released his first solo single “100 rounds,” his R&B debut, which was co-written by Glenn Travis. Tayler has previously posted covers of hits such as Drivers License, but only now has launched his career as an artist. The music video also features Jason Derulo,

Ondreaz

Lopez brother Ondreaz released his debut Spanish dance track ‘No Baila’ in September of 2020 and is yet to release more. Since his breakup with Hannah Stocking it appears Ondreaz is staying relatively quiet for now.

Larray

Hype House member Larray is a rapper and has released 5 tracks, the fifth one being his diss track “Cancelled” that called out a huge number of LA-based influencers including Bryce Hall and James Charles. Whether Larray will release an album remains to be seen.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is rumored to be launching her singing career in the next few weeks, starting with a single featuring Nicki Minaj and an album produced by Benny Blanco.

According to the rumors, the track will be released on March 19, although there is no confirmation on this.

Diss tracks:

Other TikTokers such as Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson have all dropped diss tracks, but so far these creators haven’t appeared to reveal any further releases or expressed interest in becoming full-time popstars.

The question remains as to which TikTokers will be next to launch a music career. Our money is on James Charles after he’s posted a few covers on his YouTube channel, or Mads Lewis who has published clips of her singing to Instagram but is yet to officially release an original track of her own.