Asmongold’s Lost Ark streams continue to break viewer records after Twitch return

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold returned to his main channel on Twitch to play Lost Ark. Thanks to the popularity of the newly released game, the streamer has continued to break his own viewer count records.

Following various issues in his life and the unfortunate death of his mother, Asmongold took a break from streaming on his main Twitch channel. Instead, he spent several months broadcasting on his second channel: Zackrawrr.

He returned on February 8, 2022, with the release of Lost Ark, quickly breaking his own viewer record with an insane 285k viewers ready to watch the streamer play the new game.

Now, Asmongold has broken his viewer record again by over 100k viewers — and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon.

Asmongold continues to break viewer records

Taking advantage of early access to the much-anticipated game’s release on February 11, Asmongold began streaming in the morning and instantly amassed hundreds of thousands of viewers.

After six hours of streaming, the 31-year-old Twitch streamer’s viewer count began rising rapidly. Minutes later, the creator reached over 401k viewers — beating his record set during his return stream by over 100,000.

OMG. @Asmongold is live with 400k viewers on Twitch right now. pic.twitter.com/Le4PyAGy0s — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 11, 2022

Before this week, Asmongold’s Twitch viewer record was an insane 283k, which was set during the release of WoW Classic.

When he originally broke his viewer record on February 8, he ended the stream with a thank you to all of his fans.

“I still cannot even believe that I just went live today. I’m going to go lay down and think about this, it’s kind of crazy.”

Even though Asmon’s viewer count has continued to fluctuate, it has become apparent that people are interested in Lost Ark and he is the creator they want to watch play it.

We’ll make sure to update if his record is broken again. If you’d like to learn more about Lost Ark and see if it interests you, check out our review.