Asmongold changes his mind on Monster Hunter World after years of dismissal

Asmongold’s Monster Hunter World streams have been popping off after he finally got around to a playthrough. Despite some initial misgivings about the game, he’s quickly becoming a fan.

Players are Returning to Monster Hunter World in droves thanks to a concerted effort from Capcom and growing hype for the recently announced follow-up Monster Hunter Wilds. The #ReturnToWorld phenomenon has seen the game reach a three-year peak in concurrent players topping out at 162,404 more than six years after its release.

Thanks to the push from Capcom and the game’s loyal fanbase, Monster Hunter World is ensnaring a bunch of new players, none more prominent than Asmongold. After years of fans and collaborators begging him to stream the game, #ReturnToWorld and the promise of a sequel finally caught Asmongold’s attention.

The streamer has put in a total of eight sessions and finally cleared the base game of Monster Hunter World in the seventh. In a VOD uploaded to his Asmongold TV YouTube channel, the streamer reflected on his time with the game.

Asmongold gives his verdict on Monster Hunter World

During his streams, Asmongold displayed some tremendous skill for a newcomer to the Monster Hunter franchise and finally understands the hype. “I feel like the game was very good,” Asmongold explained to his audience. “It was a lot better than I expected.”

The streamer had previously dismissed the Monster Hunter World after gameplay footage he watched appeared “janky” and “looked like s**t”. “I was expecting to have a lot of problems with the game. The truth is once I played it, it didn’t feel janky at all,” he admitted.

Asmongold’s reflection wasn’t entirely positive of course. He called Monster Hunter World’s UI “garbage” but did concede that once he figured it out, its obtuse mechanics were “not really a big deal”.

The streamer bestowed the honor of the game’s hardest encounter on its flagship monster Nergigante but also claimed that it was “the most well-designed”. Despite the difficulty, Asmongold was able to slay Nergigante on his first try using a Greatsword which impressed many franchise veterans watching the stream.

Capcom Asmongold is entering the game’s DLC but can he climb the Barioth wall?

The game definitely seems to have its hooks in Asmongold. He’s been reacting to Monster Hunter World content at the behest of fans and even grinding for materials off stream.

His journey isn’t over either as he now contends with Master Rank hunts. The streamer has already begun working on the game’s Iceborne expansion with the aim of finishing its story