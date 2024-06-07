Asmongold admits he finally needs to clean his house & reveals disgusting living conditions

Twitch streamer Asmongold revealed that he plans to finally clean his house after detailing just how disgusting it’s gotten over the years.

Asmongold’s streaming room iconic, for all the wrong reasons. Over time, his setup became littered with trash until the mess finally reached a breaking point.

While he may have cleaned his room back in 2022, the same can’t be said for his entire house, which the streamer says has gotten so bad that he’s gonna need to bite the bullet and break out the cleaning supplies.

During a June 7 stream, Asmongold explained that he returned from an event where he stayed in a hotel and when he stepped foot in his house, he felt as if something had “died” inside.

“I feel like there’s at least one dead animal in my house right now,” he said. “I’m like 70% sure. And it’s been there for a while. There’s mold and sh*t everywhere too. I feel like I’m gonna clean my house. I’m gonna be honest. I feel like I’m actually gonna clean my house. I am.”

According to Asmongold, his living conditions have gotten “so bad” he feels like it might be “debuffing” him.

Interestingly, the Twitch streamer doesn’t have plans to call cleaners and instead wants to handle the job himself and will share before and after pictures on social media once he finally gets around to it.

He detailed another example where when he returned from his trip, there was so much stuff in his living room, that he couldn’t even unbox his suitcase. “It’s super bad,” he admitted.

“There’s mold all over the bathroom walls and sh*t like that. It’s just life, that’s just the way it is. And so, I’ve got to get it clean. It just never really bothered me because my breathing is fine. If someone tried to clean my house they’d need a mask,” he added.

“It’s been so bad I feel like I have to.”

We’ll have to see if Asmongold can pull it off and finally get his house cleaned. If it’s anywhere near as bad as he says it is, he might have some epic content on the way.