Asmongold claims Twitch is losing money on his 2nd channel & may be forced to run ads

Popular streamer Asmongold says his second channel has gotten so popular, it’s costing Twitch a ton of money by not being Partnered and thereby not running ads.

Asmongold is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. His main channel has a whopping 3.5M followers, but his alternate account, ‘zackrawrr’ has climbed the ranks, hitting 1.8M itself.

The Twitch star hasn’t even tried to get Partner on the account, meaning that it doesn’t feature any pre-roll ads. That may change soon however, as Asmongold claims the amount of money its costing the platform may force them to run ads.

According to Asmongold, there’s a “good chance” that Twitch will force him to Partner the channel.

“The truth is that this channel is very popular,” he said while pulling up his statistics from TwitchTracker showing that he was ranked 10 on the whole site. “That’s a lot of money. That is a lot of f**king money.”

Given the rare circumstances of such a large account not being fully monetized, it’s easy to understand why Twitch would want Asmongold to be Partnered and run ads.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Twitch is spending over $1M a month hosting this channel and they’re not happy about it,” he estimated. “And so if I have to do it and they’re gonna put ads on it, I will Partner the channel. If there’s gonna be ads, I’m gonna get f**king paid for it.”

While Asmongold says he’s unsure if Twitch will just start running ads, he wanted to let his viewers know that it’s a possibility.

“Here’s the thing, if people don’t want to watch ads, there’s no obligation that I have to do it. You just figure out another way to make money. The people who fail are the people who aren’t creative. Just be more creative with how you make money.”