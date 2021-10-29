 Asmongold fans pay tribute after his mother passes away - Dexerto
Asmongold fans pay tribute after his mother passes away

Published: 30/Oct/2021 0:39

by Alec Mullins
Asmongold week-long Twitch break
Twitch: Asmongold

Asmongold

Fans of Asmongold are sending their condolences and sympathies to the Twitch streamer following the loss of his mother this week. 

On October 29, popular content creator Asmongold took to Twitter to announce that his mother had passed away sometime earlier in the week.

“I’m honestly still in shock,” he wrote. “It’s hard to imagine that it’s even real. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to come to terms with it.”

Not long after the announcement, fans took to social media to commemorate and share their condolences with the streamer.

Fans send condolences to Asmongold following the loss of his mother

One of the earliest comments acknowledged the popular fan community nickname for Asmon’s mom, saying: “RIP asmom, may she level on forever in the afterlife, my condolences Zach.”

Another commenter thanked Asmon for telling so many stories about his mother prior to her passing.

“Thank you for sharing your memories of her with me. She always reminded me of my own mum the way you talked about her.”

 

PinkSparkles, the streamer’s ex-girlfriend, also left a response in honor of her passing: “She was a such a good and loving mom, always telling fun stories about Zack as a kid and making sure I felt welcome in her home. She will be incredibly missed.”

Asmom will be remembered and carried on in the hearts of viewers and fans across the world.

