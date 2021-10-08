Asmongold taking Twitch break after saving his mom from “terrifying” fire

Asmongold reveals he’s taking another break from Twitch streaming after saving his mother from a “terrifying” fire caused by her oxygen tank igniting, admitting he has no idea when he may return following the scare.

The star Twitch streamer revealed on October 7 that he would be taking an indefinite break from his broadcasting schedule ⁠— just a week after ending his last hiatus ⁠— following a “terrifying” scare where his mother’s oxygen tank caught fire and nearly exploded while he was resting.

Asmongold had just had a frustrating stream, he said, and went to lay down. While he was resting, the Twitch star heard “a really loud crash”. Several flashing lights followed soon after, and he rushed into his mother’s room.

“Turns out,” he explained, “she had been smoking a little too close to her oxygen machine. There’s fire everywhere, on her, and I had to put all that out.

“The fire was on the little oxygen tube, it was going to the tank. It was like some kind of cartoon where the fire is going to the bomb… I immediately turned off the tank, I was able to stop it from exploding and all that. Then I put the fire out that was on the floor. It was everywhere.

“I freaked out. I didn’t know if she was going to live.

“It’s one of the scariest experiences I’ve had in my life. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. I can’t even wrap my head around how the stars aligned for me to be there.”

“What I keep coming back to,” he continued, “is that everything had to align for me to be there to save her. If I hadn’t streamed at that time, gone in that day, got stressed out on my stream, and laid down, she’d probably be dead.

“I wouldn’t have heard any of it at all while I was upstairs.

“It’s terrifying, and really weird how incredibly lucky it was I was there. I keep replaying the situation in my head, four times an hour. I can’t believe it happened.”

This story is being updated…