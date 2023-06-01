Asmongold celebrates Diablo 4 launch with return to main Twitch channel

Asmongold is celebrating the long-awaited launch of Diablo 4 with his first stream on his main Twitch channel since December 2022.

Over the last few years, It’s become a bit of a meme that Asmongold never actually streams on his main Twitch account. Instead, he’s gone live nearly every day on his alt: Zackrawrr.

As a matter of fact, Twitchtracker stats say that the OTK co-founder hasn’t used his main channel since December 17, 2022 — meaning he’s yet to stream on it in 2023.

But on June 1, Asmongold shocked fans with the return to his main Twitch channel to celebrate the launch of Diablo 4.

Asmongold celebrates Diablo 4 launch with main channel stream

Shortly after his tweet was posted, fans began flooding his offline chat with love, support, and excitement for Asmongold to return to his channel for the first time in 2023.

Before he even managed to hit the go-live button, there were over 9,000 fans ready to celebrate. Seconds later, over 3,000 more joined up as well.

Known for his love for MMOs, fans have been wondering whether or not Asmongold was going to stream Diablo 4 at release like he has for many other games.

Users flooded the replies on his tweet as well, with nearly everyone sharing their excitement.

“WE ARE BACK ON THE MAIN BOYS!” one user replied.

Another said: “You got this, man. Enjoy the moment & have fun. I’m happy to see you back on main.”

While many others simply commented: “The return of the King.”

This return to main comes just a week after Asmongold revealed that he was having issues with panic attacks after a visit to the emergency room prevented him from streaming the PlayStation Showcase.