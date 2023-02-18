Andrew Tate threatens to sue one of his accusers for $300m

Andrew Tate, currently in custody in his native Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation, has threatened to sue one of his accusers for $300m, claiming defamation.

The arrest and detainment of Andrew Tate has been a huge story in recent months.

Back in December 2022, the controversial internet personality was arrested in his resident country of Romania and taken into custody.

Since then, we’ve seen allegations stack up against Tate and his detention extended multiple times, in spite of legal appeals made by the 36-year-old.

Throughout, Tate has maintained his innocence and hit out at the lack of “justice” in the Romanian legal system.

Now, as reported by the BBC, Tate has threatened legal action against one of his accusers, claiming their allegations are unfounded and constitute defamation.

Andrew Tate threatens $300m legal action against accuser

The unnamed woman’s legal team said they received a “cease and desist” letter from the Tate brothers’ legal team in December 2022.

The letter is reported to have threatened to sue the accuser and her parents for $300m (£249m) if she did not retract her statements.

A redacted version of the letter seen by the BBC said: “In April 2022, you falsely stated to a third party that our Client human trafficked you, abused you and held you against your will […] You have repeated false and defamatory statements to the police, the media, and another United States citizen about the Tate brothers.”

Andrew Tate Both Tate brothers are being detained in Romania.

Tina Glandian, a legal advisor to the Tates, said that the brothers were simply “pursuing their legal rights.”

The Tates’ legal team also denies any intimidation of the accuser.

It remains unclear how the whole affair plays out but, at the time of writing, both Tate brothers remain in custody in Romania as the authorities’ investigations continue.