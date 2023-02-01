Andrew Tate appeal for early release denied by Romanian judge again

Andrew Tate’s second appeal for early release from Romanian custody has been denied for the second time since his arrest in December 2022.

At the end of December 2022, Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest was raided by Romanian authorities, leading to his arrest alongside his brother Tristan and two others.

He was quickly detained for 30 days, although a Romanian judge extended his detention until February 27, 2023.

On February 1, Andrew Tate appealed for his release yet again — only to have it denied by the judge for the second time.

Andrew Tate appeal denied for second time

According to a live blog from Romanian news source Libertatea, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate entered the courthouse in the early hours of February 1, 2023, to appeal their extended detention.

Article continues after ad

Just hours later, the Bucharest Court of Appeal announced that it had rejected the appeals of both Tate brothers as well as two accomplices, Georgiana Naghel and Alexandra Luana.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, Prosecutors have not extended Andrew Tate’s detention meaning that the brothers are set to be released on February 27, 2023.

A lawyer for the Tate brothers has claimed in the past that there is “no evidence” for the allegations of human trafficking.

Since then, Andrew has detailed the horrific conditions of his Romanian cell, claiming cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs “are my only friend at night.”

We’ll keep you updated on any more news regarding Andrew Tate’s detainment as it becomes available.