Harris Family TikTok controversy explained: What are the allegations against Allanah Harris?

Australian family influencer Allanah Harris, known online from the Harris family on TikTok, has been accused of drugging her one-year-old daughter, Daisy Harris, who she claimed had a brain tumor.

Allanah is a prominent figure and parent influencer on TikTok alongside husband Brock, where her account, the Harris Family, has garnered over one million followers by documenting their family life online with their four children.

Their content mainly focused on their care for their youngest daughter, Daisy, who they claimed had a brain tumor.

Throughout her medical struggles, Allanah, Brock, and the rest of the Harris family have been asking their TikTok followers for help in covering her medical expenses, even starting a GoFundMe fundraiser.

It’s now been reported that Allanah has been accused of drugging her daughter, actually leading to her being hospitalized for months, suffering from seizures, and undergoing two brain surgeries.

What are the accusations?

The allegations came to light after an anonymous whistleblower shared personal details about the family on social media. A screenshot of a text message read: “Got some Harris family goss for you. So the mum/dad or mum and dad have drugged Daisy the whole time!

“Some of the nurses started following her Insta page/TikTok and was like ‘hmm no, she’s spreading false info- she doesn’t have brain tumors and she was never palliative.’ After her last brain surgery which found nothing, the children’s hospital decided to run a toxicology report and it showed that Daisy had a high reading for benzodiazepines which is like Valium.”

Their concerns prompted further investigation, ultimately uncovering that Daisy’s symptoms were linked to elevated levels of benzodiazepines in her system. A toxicology report confirmed the findings, prompting Child Protective Services to intervene.

The source added that with this discovery, Daisy and the couple’s other three kids have been taken from them. They also said that Daisy is doing well and has been placed with Child Protective Services as the investigation continues.

Dad denies any involvement in the case

Fans quickly got worried about Brock, who seemingly disappeared and was declared AWOL by his niece, who admitted the family had heard what was happening but that Brock had gone missing.

However, he soon reappeared online and released a public statement denying any involvement in Allanah’s alleged actions, though appearing to confirm them to be true.

Brock Harris Brock Harries denied any involvement in Allanah’s plan

“I had no idea about what Allanah was doing to Daisy. I pushed for those surgeries because I thought they were necessary,” he wrote on Snapchat.

He added that while he may not be to everyone’s liking, he has been a good dad to the kids. He expressed regret for not realizing the situation quickly enough to help.

He added: “The children have been taken into custody under speculation I potentially had something to do with this. On everything I have ever known and ever loved, I had no idea what Allanah was doing. Allanah. you’re an absolute monster. You win. To all four of my beautiful beautiful children love you so dearly. I’m so sorry,”

Allanah’s documentation of her children’s health struggles had drawn criticism in the past, with some accusing her of exploiting their pain for clout and financial gain. Their TikTok and other social media platforms have also been deleted.

While fans seem invested in the story, neither police nor CPS have confirmed if this is true. We’ll keep you updated as the story progresses.