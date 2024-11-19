Andrew Tate celebrates as court ruling removes evidence from human trafficking case

Andrew Tate is celebrating a major development in his human trafficking case, saying a ruling from Bucharest’s court is “going to change everything.”

On November 19, 2024, divisive internet personality Andrew Tate took to social media to announce a big development in the ongoing human trafficking case against him.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal made a decision in favor of Andrew and his brother, Tristan Tate, ruling for the removal of certain pieces of evidence from the case file. This evidence includes testimonies from two alleged victims and from the internet-famous brothers.

The court found their statements ‘inadmissible’ and cited inconsistencies in the evidence, such as missing details on assets seized from the Tates, failure to explain the charges against the brothers to an alleged victim, and inaccurate descriptions of actions taken by female suspects in the case.

X: CobraTate Andrew Tate is celebrating after the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in his favor, saying evidence in his human trafficking case was illegal.

“The current ruling will be sent to DIICOT (the investigation office) to fix the irregularities in the indictment and to specify within five days if they maintain the intent to send the suspects to trial or whether they withdraw the case,” the ruling said, as per reports from Reuters.

Prosecutors have five days to review the evidence and decide whether or not they want to proceed with the case.

Andrew Tate celebrated this ruling in a post on X, where he accused the prosecution of spreading “lies” and wanting the brothers “destroyed.”

“It turns out that I was telling the truth all along,” Tate said in a video where he read out a list of the removed evidence. “The highest court in Romania, the Appeal Court, has just ruled that the evidence collected against me is illegal.”

“I could be angry, I could be bitter, but I’m not. Truthfully, my brother and I have been on one hell of an adventure,” he continued. “…I’m gonna be free pretty f*ckin’ soon.”

This latest news follows the return of $40M worth of assets to the Tate brothers, including Andrew’s famous luxury vehicle collection.