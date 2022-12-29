Andrew Tate’s luxury villa reportedly raided by armed police in Romania

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan’s home was raided by Romanian authorities, specifically the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, on the morning of 29 December, reports Romanian media.

A December 29 report, initially from Romanian outlet Libertatea claimed that Andrew Tate’s home in Pipera had been raided by Romanian police in relation to the abduction of two girls. This was later confirmed by paparazzi shots published by SpyNews in Romania.

The raid is said to be carried out by DIICOT, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest.

At the time of writing, been no official statement from the Romanian authorities themselves.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate with his brother, Tristan.

The authorities have reportedly focused attention on a number of luxury vehicles at the residence. Antenna 3 CNN reports that a police trailer is on-site, possibly to uplift one or multiple vehicles.

The same outlet also reports that the home of a former policewoman has been raided in connection to the investigation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Back in April of 2022, Andrew Tate faced allegations of human trafficking in Romania, the country in which he resides.

However, Tate stated that the issues arose from a swatting incident: “I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet.

Article continues after ad

“[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go.”

We will update this story as more details emerge.