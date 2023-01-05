Andrew Tate arrest, investigation, and allegations explained

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was detained by police in Romania on December 29 as part of an investigation into alleged criminal activity. This has split social media into two camps, with the first being “free the Tates,” and the other calling for the pair to be held accountable for their alleged offenses.

As VICE TV is set to broadcast a special report on January 12, featuring women who have leveled accusations of rape and strangling against the controversial influencer, let’s run through everything that has happened since the arrest.

Greta Thunberg vs Andrew Tate on Twitter – Dec 28, 2022

An exchange between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate has become one of the most-liked Twitter posts of all time.

To kick things off, Tate decided to take a shot at the Swedish climate activist, tagging her account in a post.

He said: “Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars,” listing the specs of each. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

The 20-year-old snapped back, saying he had “small d*ck energy” – a topic that quickly went viral on social media.

The pizza box – Dec 28, 2022

After 3.9 million likes racked up on the original post from Thunberg, social media users were eagerly anticipating a response.

Soon after, Tate recorded a short video of himself smoking a cigar with a pizza box in front of him. He made a joke about how the box itself was not recycled.

A rumor spread over social media about Romanian police tracking down the location of the eatery that prepared the pizza, recognizing he was in Romania, and moving forward with a house raid.

Thunberg posted a reply on Twitter, again. “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

The rumor was later dismissed by authorities, as reported by Washington Post. A spokesperson for the DIICOT said it was not the pizza box, adding: “It was a hard job gathering all the evidence” for the months-long investigation.

Andrew Tate arrested in raid of Romania home – Dec 29, 2022

Using the pizza box to confirm Tate was in Romania, he was subject to a house raid in his home, with the country’s authorities arresting both him and his brother Tristan Tate. They were detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

DIICOT confirmed they had been investigating a human trafficking ring since 2021, who were misleading victims into marriage. Four people were detained in the 24 hours of Tate being raided.

Prosecutors told Reuters a cam girl business was subject to investigation.

The arrest was sanctioned by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania, with a court in Bucharest extending the defendant’s detention by 30 days.

Tate blames “agents of the matrix” for arrest – Dec 30, 2022

Following his arrest, Andrew Tate tweeted: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

The tweet has been viewed over 54 million times since it was put out.

Tate’s car collection seized – Jan 3, 2023

A report from a news outlet in Romania stated several assets were seized, including Andrew Tate’s car collection (with his infamous Bugatti), as well as the villa owned by the two Tate brothers.

“The DIICOT prosecutors also seized the impressive car collection of the two famous millionaires, worth over 5 million euros. They also seized several buildings, including the building where the two brothers lived, and allegedly seized six young women,” the report says.

Andrew Tate Andrew Tate with his Bugatti.

Two women accuse Andrew Tate of rape and strangling – Jan 4, 2023

A report from VICE on January 4 stated two women had alleged Andrew Tate of physical abuse, including rape and “repeatedly” strangling girls who worked for the cam girl business being investigated.

The news article also stated Tate had been arrested back in 2015, on suspicion of rape, with UK authorities declining to prosecute.

VICE TV special report to feature allegations – Jan 12, 2023

VICE will be broadcasting a special report, covering serious allegations made against Andrew Tate by several women.

The short documentary will be shown on VICE TV on January 12, at 11 EST. A short trailer for it was shown a week before its release (seen below).

During the video, one woman says: “I saw him smack girls with a belt,” she said. “He used to strangle us as well.”

‘Sally’ goes on to say she watched Tate rape another woman and even threatened to beat her up.

The police investigation has not concluded and if there are any more developments in regard to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania, this page will be updated.