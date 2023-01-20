Andrew Tate’s custody in Romania extended as human trafficking investigation continues

Romanian court has extended the detention of brothers Tristan and Andrew Tate by a further 30 days, meaning he will remain in custody until at least February 27.

Initially arrested on December 29, the Tate brother’s detention was quickly increased to 30 days.

They appealed this 30-day custody, but were unsuccessful. Romanian court then allows the prosecution to push for further extension, up to a maximum of 180 days.

Now, the Tate brothers, along with two women also arrested as part of the investigation, will be held until at least February 27, a further 30 days.

Andrew Tate’s assets, including multiple luxury vehicles, have also been seized.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate Andrew Tate was arrested with his brother on December 29.

They were arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation by DIICOT, Romania’s anti-terrorism and organized crime agency. No charges have been filed yet, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tate has been using his social media channels to deny the accusations, suggesting that anyone who believes he is a human trafficker is a “moron.”

Through their lawyer, the brothers have also claimed there is no evidence to support allegations of human trafficking or rape, other than the victim’s statements.

Prosecutors can ask for 30 day extensions to Tate’s detention while the investigation continues, up to a maximum of 180 days.