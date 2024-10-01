Andrew Tate’s $40M assets returned over “lack of evidence” in human trafficking case

Andrew Tate has revealed that a Romanian court is returning $40M worth of assets and cars to the influencer almost two years after they were first seized.

The influencer and his brother, Tristan Tate, were first arrested on December 29, 2022, by Romanian authorities and held in jail due to an investigation into alleged sexual assault and exploitation.

All of Tate’s assets, including his infamous orange Bugatti Chiron, were seized just days later and have been held by authorities since then.

On October 1, 2024, Tate revealed that the Bucharest Tribunal Court had ruled to return his $40,000,000 in assets due to “lack of evidence.”

This comes just weeks after Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest was part of four homes raided by authorities on August 21 as a part of an investigation regarding human trafficking allegations.

A spokesperson for Tate said: “Although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering.”

“The Bucharest Tribunal Court has just ruled to return my 40,000,000 dollars of assets due to a lack of evidence. All my supercars. Gold bars. $3,000,000 in cash. Everything,” the influencer said in a post on X.

His brother, Tristan, also took to X to thank the Romanian judges for “yet another good call” after they agreed to return his assets.

“But the judges have proven once again that justice exists here in Romania. All of my cars that have recently been seized from me will be returned in less than 24 hours. Credit to them on yet another good call. Over soon,” he said.

Andrew Tate spoke out just two days after the raid in an explosive interview, and claimed that he was being “set up.”

“I’ve been nice. I’ve been patient. I’ve played the game. I’ve respected the judiciary. I’ve gone to every appointment on time. But they busted my house again. And now come along saying there’s thirty-five victims. You know, thirty of those girls have statements in our defense?” he said.

“This is a set-up. It is absolutely disgusting. Thirty of those girls say we have done nothing wrong. Two are the mothers of our children, two have never even been here to Romania.”