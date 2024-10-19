Coffeezilla calls out Andrew Tate for “scamming” fans with crypto schemes

Coffeezilla claims he has “substantial evidence” that Andrew Tate is using The Real World educational courses, as well as a number of pump-and-dump crypto schemes, to “scam” his viewers out of money.

His latest crypto venture plans to offer a $TRW token tied to his The Real World course, one whose value is tied to those who sign up for the course that offers profit sharing based on how much Tate makes from people buying into the token:

“The goal is that you can buy the token and own a percentage of the school,” Andrew Tate explained. “So, imagine you sign up for the Real World, you start to make money, you focus on your tasks, then you can invest that money in the Real World token and get paid every single month, a monthly dividend, from the profits of the school.”

Conversation starts at 8:10

Coffeezilla claims this is a pyramid scheme meant to have his fans buy into the course and its respective token. And, rather than being the typical pump-and-dump, it’s meant to retain the people who bought into the Real World and keep the value of the coin high since they have to buy into it.

The Real World’s official account, meanwhile, claims that owning and holding the coin will provide passive income that’ll keep flowing in based on profits from the program.

The YouTuber claims that he went to Tate directly and confronted him about it, asking for him to answer some questions about The Real World as well as other crypto ventures.

“At this point, I had significant evidence of Tate lying about crypto endorsements, ‘not profiting’, and using his followers as a piggy bank to pump crypto. So, I figured now was the perfect time to approach Tate and get his response for comment, his side of the story,” Coffee claimed.

This led to the YouTuber’s email being leaked by the influencer on Twitter directly, with him replying, “$Daddy to the moon,” to the initial email.

Tate also offered to pump money into $Daddy coin for every one of his viewers that could provide evidence that they’d emailed insults to Coffeezilla.

However, the YouTuber claimed that not every email that was sent to his inbox was meant to harass him.

“It’s nothing personal but I really want Andrew to raise the price of Daddy’s coin, and he said he’s going to pump money into the coin for everyone who called you a *************, trust me it’s nothing personal but I’ve bought a lot of the coin and I have to do this so forgive me,” read the email.

Andrew Tate has also claimed that “having the power to randomly pump any coin on the chart is super fun.” And, though the influencer has put Coffeezilla on blast after leaking his email, he hasn’t yet responded to the new set of allegations against him and The Real World coin.

Tate has, however, gotten millions of dollars worth of assets back after an investigation into human trafficking charges against him turned up a “lack of evidence”.

