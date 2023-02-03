Andrew Tate “enslaved” & brainwashed two women who deny they were victims, judge rules

Two women who denied that Andrew Tate trafficked them were brainwashed, and were unaware they were enslaved, a court in Romania has ruled.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested by DIICOT authorities in Romania on December 29, 2022, as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Their detention has since been extended twice, with the pair now being held until at least February 27. Their second appeal for early release from detention was denied on February 1.

Two women who said they worked for the brothers willingly, were subject to a report by a clinical psychologist. The report concluded that they had suffered trauma and were unaware they had been exploited.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate Andrew Tate was arrested with his brother on December 29, and his luxury vehicles seized.

One of the women was from the US, and had been attracted by Tristan to travel to Romania. The judge ruled that despite the women’s statements that “denied any form of exploitation,” these statements “did not reflect reality.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It is known that in the case of the ‘lover boy’ or ‘falling in love’ recruitment method, victims of human trafficking do not always recognize that they were enslaved and exploited and do not cooperate with the judicial bodies, attesting to the idea that these activities were carried out voluntarily.”

Prosecutors in the case allege that the Tate brothers, with the help of two female accomplices Georgiana Nagel and Luana Radu, would seduce the women with fake promises of relationships or marriage.

Article continues after ad

The Tate brothers deny the allegations and claim that there is no evidence to support the claims.

Andrew Tate has still been active on social media, likely through his team, and has detailed the conditions of his detention, claiming cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs “are my only friend at night.”