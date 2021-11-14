xQc left speechless after Amouranth sends Twitch star ‘revealing’ video for birthday

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left speechless after watching a ‘revealing’ video from Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa wishing him a happy birthday. There was a nice message behind it though — it was completely funded by his Twitch fans.

xQc celebrated his 26th birthday on November 12. He received countless messages from fans wishing him a happy birthday. He also watched a montage video filled with friends and fellow streamers doing the same.

However, one part of the video that left him speechless was a personalized happy birthday message from Amouranth.

Not only was he mind-blown by the ‘revealing’ nature of the video, but he also couldn’t believe how much they paid to make it happen.

“Hey Juicer Fam! Amouranth here! I hope you’re having an amazing birthday,” said Amouranth. “Happy birthday Felix. Hope it’s a great year for you.”

She also drew the letters X, Q, and C onto her arm.

xQc couldn’t believe it. “No shot! How much did you guys pay for this?” he said to his fans. “Guys, is this a cameo? No f**king shot, dude.” After they told him it cost $200, he was struck with awe and thanked them.

xQc shared a wholesome moment with his fans too. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” he said.

He urged fans to stop making donations just to wish him a happy birthday too.

“You guys just being here all the time and watching all the streams, even when they’re dogsh*t, that’s a gift, okay? It’s a gift all year round. You don’t have to donate anything. Thanks for just being here. Much love.”

It’s been almost four years since Dallas Fuel released xQc from their roster, and he jumped into streaming full-time. He was only 22 years old at the time.

Now one of the platform’s biggest names years on, there’s a lot to celebrate for Lengyel.