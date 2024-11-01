ExtraEmily & Emiru’s Twitch chat helps tip teacher working at IHOP $2,000

ExtraEmily and Emiru asked their Twitch fans to help make a deserving woman’s day by giving her a special gift.

On Halloween, Twitch streamer ExtraEmily helped an IHOP waitress receive a $2,000 tip. Both she and streamer Emiru went live while at the restaurant and felt compelled by their server’s presence.

Though Emiru put up $500 for the waitress, who also works as a school teacher, the remaining $1,500 was donated by streamers in ExtraEmily’s chat.

Once the total sum was calculated, the streamers called their waitress Brenda over to their table. After asking for her Venmo, Emily sent over the $2,000.

“You are kidding me… that’s a blessing,” Brenda said. “Brenda, you deserve it!” the girls exclaimed as they hugged their grateful server.

Though she could do anything she wanted with the money, Brenda told the streamers that she planned to spend it on her students, especially her favorite one, “Kim Kim.”

“My students will thank you so much, you are such sweethearts,” Brenda said as she grabbed her heart in shock. “I’ll be able to do a lot for my kids, they are so precious.”

ExtraEmily and Emiru expressed how impressed they were by Brenda’s kind heart, letting out several “awes” as their server explained her plans for the hefty tip. “You work so hard, Brenda,” Emily said.

Twitch: ExtraEmily Emiru and ExtraEmily help tip a woman working two jobs $2,000.

Viewers of Emily’s stream quickly shared the encounter on Reddit and complimented the IHOP waitress for her selfishness.

“Omg, she’s not even spending the money on herself or her family. She’s immediately thinking about how to help her students. This woman is a national treasure,” wrote one.

“Not sure they could have run into someone more deserving of the massive tip. Her enthusiasm for doing her job and serving them seals the deal even more,” said another.

ExtraEmily and Emiru aren’t the only influencers to have taken part in random acts of kindness, though. YouTuber MrBeast is well-known for his gracious approach to helping others by creating fun and educational ways to share thousands of his dollars.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also just revealed that 20% of his 30-day ‘Mafiathon’ subathon revenue will be donated to build a school in Nigeria.