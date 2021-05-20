Amouranth set to lose almost $500k a year from Twitch ads being removed - Dexerto

Twitch’s decision to suspend advertising on Amouranth’s channel indefinitely could result in a loss of earnings up to almost half a million dollars, the streamer has revealed.

On May 18, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa announced that Twitch ad suspended ads on her channel without warning, with no exact reason provided.

It is presumed, but cannot be confirmed, that the decision was taken as a result of Amouranth’s stream content, which in 2021, had been spent in an inflatable pool for the majority of the time.

This so-called ‘hot tub meta’ attracted significant scrutiny, and the platform said it was “monitoring” it closely. It is believed that this type of content is why Amouranth’s channel can no longer be monetized with ads – and it will cost her a significant loss of income.

Amouranth made up to $40k a month from ads

According to the streamer herself, an average month of ad revenue on Twitch for her was around $35,000 – $40,000.

Meaning, that over an entire year of streaming, this could amount to as much as $480,000 from ads alone – an income she will no longer be able to generate on Twitch.

Of course, there are still other ways in which Amouranth can monetize her Twitch content, including paid subscriptions, donations, bits, and sponsored streams. Her channel is still partnered, with the only difference being the loss of advertising.

Amouranth revealed this figure in the comments of a Reddit thread about her announcement. Users were shocked to learn of the figure, with one replying “That’s a serious pay cut you just got handed without notice.”

The wider Twitch community has also weighed in on what was a very surprising decision, and something that other streamers are now in fear of happening to them too.

Asmongold, a longtime streamer and one of the most popular, said that he believed Twitch had “dropped the ball” with this move, concerned about the precedent it could set.

Destiny, another streamer who unexpectedly lost his partnership with Twitch last year, thinks it could possibly be a breach of contract by Twitch, as no notification or time to remedy the problem was given.