Amouranth risks Twitch ban after censor bar wardrobe malfunction

OnlyFans icon and popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa may have taken the new censor bar meta too far and could be banned from Twitch as a result.

Fresh off the “topless” meta, Twitch has become dominated by a new streaming trend where streamers use censor bars to imply that they’re nude, leaving little to the imagination.

After the trend exploded with a viral clip from a streamer named Firedancer, others joined in, sparking backlash from viewers who were already upset with the platform for briefly allowing “artistic nudity” to take over the site’s art category earlier this month.

Not one to let a popular new meta go untapped, Amouranth decided to try her luck with her own censor bar stream – but with a catch that may have some serious consequences.

Viewers spot Amouranth wardrobe malfunction in censor bar stream

On December 20, users on Reddit posted a clip from Amouranth’s Twitch stream. Unlike other streamers partaking in the new censor bar meta, Siragusa was actually wearing censor bars instead of using them as a digital effect.

Users began claiming that for a brief moment, she flashed her viewers, showing a bit too much, albeit seemingly unintentionally.

Twitch/Amouranth Amouranth could be facing another Twitch ban.

“The tiny sliver… shows off when she rotates at the end of the clip, just the tiniest little showing,” one viewer commented.

So far, it’s unclear if Twitch will be handing out a ban to the streamer or for how long. However, even if Amouranth is banned, she would be able to continue broadcasting on Kick, where she is signed to a non-exclusive contract.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Amouranth revealed that the Kick deal doubled her income across the board, which is pretty significant considering she earns over $1M each month through OnlyFans.