Amouranth explains why getting banned on Twitch can be a “great marketing tactic”

Popular streaming sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shared her thoughts on streamers who get banned for clout and why it can be effective.

Amouranth is one of the biggest names in the streaming world with millions of followers across Kick, OnlyFans, X, and other platforms – and she’s no stranger to causing controversy on any of them.

During her time on Twitch, Amouranth was banned quite a few times for her provocative content, with her hot tub broadcasts toeing the line between what is and isn’t acceptable on the platform.

In a recent interview with Rumble star TheQuartering, Amouranth was asked about streamers who get banned and her thoughts on if it’s become a new Twitch meta.

Amouranth is a hugely popular streamer and OnlyFans creator.

Amouranth says Twitch ban meta is too “risky” for her

When discussing streamers who get banned to grow their reputation and whether or not it’s a “great marketing tactic,” Amouranth explained why it has its pros, but says it’s simply too risky for her.

“It can be,” she said. “The only thing that can be negative is the duration. I’ve never tried to get banned on purpose, I just feel that it’s too risky and you never know when they’re going to decide to hit you with a seven-day or a thirty-day [ban].”

(segment begins at 31:10)

Twitch’s inconsistencies with bans is something Amouranth has taken issue with before. Back in 2022, she accused the platform’s Safety team of not even communicating with the rest of Twitch staff about suspensions.

That said, Siragusa believes it can be very beneficial to certain streamers, depending on what they do to get banned.

Amouranth used a streamer who left a camera on during sex as an example, saying the whole situation “worked well for her,” considering she only got hit with a week-long ban.

“She was a nobody streamer anyway. It like, put her on the map,” the OnlyFans model added.

Others may have taken that strategy and ran with it. Notably, Kick streamer HeelMike was briefly banned after a clip of him having oral sex on stream went viral.