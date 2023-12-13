Amouranth slams ‘topless’ streamer’s claims Twitch’s hot tub meta made her wealthy

Twitch and OnlyFans star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has hit back at now-banned streamer “topless” streamer ‘Morgpie’ after claiming she only became wealthy by exploiting Twitch’s TOS with the hot tub meta.

On December 8, Morgpie went viral for appearing to be streaming on Twitch while topless. This kicked off a whole new meta on the platform, where other streamers began to follow and do the same — similar to the notorious hot tub and pool streams years ago.

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, Twitch quickly took action, hitting Morgpie with a ban as her channel on the platform stated: “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Article continues after ad

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto following the ban, Morgpie specifically mentioned Amouranth, calling her out for finding ways to bend the rules around Twitch’s Terms of Service. Not only that, she claimed that’s the reason why the streaming star is as wealthy as she is.

Article continues after ad

In a series of posts on Twitter/X on December 13, Amouranth disputed the claims and put Morgpie on blast, explaining that the infamous ‘hot tub’ meta isn’t the reason behind her wealth. “Hot tubs aren’t the reason I’m ‘wealthy’. Nor is ‘poking holes in ToS’,” she wrote.

“I was making $500-600k a month on OF before hot tubs were a thing, and probably an aggregate 750k/month including other sources by 2020.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Twitch and OnlyFans star clarified that it’s the years of grinding “relentlessly” that has got her into the position she is today. Not only that, Amouranth went on to claim that Morgpie broke the Amazon-owned platform’s TOS more than she ever did.

“Saving the majority of the windfall, investing it, & grinding relentlessly for 12 hours a day for 6+ years consecutively is why I’m wealthy,” she explained. “The other girl who-must-not be named bent and broke TOS way more than I did, and made a fraction of what I made.”

Article continues after ad

Amouranth added: “Attention = money in the attention/creators economy but it doesn’t equal generational wealth. Lots of people have 15 mins of fame, but not nearly as many people sport 8-9 figure net worths.”

Article continues after ad

As it stands, it’s unclear how long Morgpie’s ban from Twitch will last. Nevertheless, it’s clear that the platform has already put a stop to the ‘topless meta’, with other streamers such as ‘AsianBunny’ who kicked it all off have been banned too.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto as we learn more.