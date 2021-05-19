Trainwrecks hits out at "unsuccessful" Twitch viewers telling him to stop gambling - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv got heated during his May 19 broadcast when viewers told him to stop gambling. The 30-year-old explosively hit back and argued that those “not financially secure” shouldn’t be telling him how to spend his money.

Streaming for over half a decade now, Trainwreckstv is one of the original faces of Twitch. From hosting the Scuffed Podcast to his variety broadcasts, he pulls in viewers with his explosive takes on the industry.

The popular entertainer had choice words for viewers during his May 19 stream when certain members of his chat continuously criticized him for gambling. The online personality slammed them for telling him what to do.

Trainwrecks explodes on Twitch chat for worrying about his money

During his stream, Train had been playing slot machines to unwind when one viewer told him to stop gambling. “Stop, why!? Huh? Can I be honest with you, d**khead? ” he quickly responded to the critical audience member. He then went off on an explosive rant about why they shouldn’t worry about how he spends his money.

“Before the drop happened I had $15 million in crypto. With the drop? I still have a cool $6 or 7 million. Suck my f**king c**k. Holy s**t. I have more in crypto than your entire f**king family tree combined. Suck my c**k! Let me gamble in peace!” he exclaimed, roasting the viewer.

The 30-year-old didn’t stop there and continued to unleash fury on his critic. “Holy s**t, man, what’s your deal!? I’m confused. I’m genuinely confused. What do you want from me? Do I have to have $100 million to get your f**king permission? I have more in my f**king college accounts from six years ago than you do in your entire family tree’s f**king bank account. Why the f**k are you telling me to stop!? Holy s**t, man. YOU STOP!”

The Twitch star then explained why he thought certain viewers were out of line. “Do I need to pull out my bank account to show you guys that I am financially set? Oh my god. Shameless. Why the f**k are people that are not successful or who not financially secure telling me what the f**k I should do? I am so confused. My God, it is so shameless.”