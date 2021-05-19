Asmongold says Twitch “dropped the ball” with Amouranth ad suspension - Dexerto

Twitch’s decision to suspend ads from popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s channel shocked her fans and the wider Twitch community, and fellow streamer Asmongold is one of many to hit back at their lack of warning.

On May 18, Twitch titan Amouranth announced that the streaming website had suspended ads on her channel, but apparently neglected to inform her of their plan to do so.

While many have assumed this is in response to her hot tub streams – something that Twitch claimed to be “watching closely” on the platform due to swathes of complaints – the background to the situation remains unclear.

Fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel voiced his opinion on the situation, and now WoW streamer Asmongold has thrown his hat in the ring.

Asmongold: Twitch dropped the ball

As many Twitch users know, Asmongold isn’t someone who beats about the bush. If he has an issue, he says it, and he’s got some serious problems with Amouranth’s ad ban.

In a May 19 stream in the hours following the suspension, the WoW streamer accuses Twitch of “dropping the ball and f**king up.” Importantly, Asmongold highlights that his comments are based upon “taking her at her word.”

“She’s a content creator, she streams for 12 hours a day, they should at least do her the courtesy of communicating with her… Why is it that they didn’t just come over and say ‘stop doing this or we’re going to demonetize you.’ Why is that not a strategy?”

“Look, I understand people are getting a hard-on because they’re happy this thing happened because they don’t like hot tub streamers, I get that. But you understand what she’s saying, she’s not wrong!”

He then asks his chat “See everybody is celebrating. Everybody is happy. What happens whenever this happens to Trainwrecks… what happens whenever this happens to me?”

As the Amouranth ban situation continues to progress, we’ll be sure to cover all of the latest developments.

Additionally, Dexerto has reached out to Twitch and Amouranth for comment.