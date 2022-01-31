Amouranth leaves her YouTube assistant speechless with insane $25k gift

Amouranth left her friend and beloved assistant, Morgan, speechless after buying her a $25,000 Subaru Crosstrek, which is the exact car she wanted instead of something fancier like a Tesla.

Amouranth has been doing it all lately, from dishing up music videos to buying grocery stores, buying an inflatable pool toy company, and more. The savvy businesswoman also gifted herself $1 million in stock for her birthday.

However, she’s been looking after the people close to her, too. On January 30, she treated her friend and long-term assistant, Morgan, to a brand new car after learning that she’d totaled it while driving on Christmas.

“Morgan has been my assistant since she was 19,” said Amouranth. “She’s a good friend of mine. We do everything together. She does a lot of things for me. Like, a lot of stuff. Basically everything. She’s like my mother.”

“I’ve wanted to do something for a long time to show her how much I appreciate her help, and recently I found the perfect opportunity” – referring to the fact that an inattentive driver rear-ended and totaled Morgan’s car.

“I thought what better way to show her how much she means to me and help her out than to get

her a new car!” said Amouranth. She let Morgan choose whatever she wanted, and she chose a $25,000 Subaru Crosstrek.

Amournath poked fun at her for not going for something more expensive like a McLaren or a Tesla. However, Morgan explained that it was all she needed. “It checks a lot of my boxes. I’m a practical lady. I don’t need something crazy or fancy.”

They found one at a local dealership, and it was love at first sight. Morgan took it for a test drive and loved every minute of it. Amouranth put pen to paper shortly after, and the deal was done. They drove home together.

“Thank you!” said Morgan while struggling to hold back the tears. “I feel so silly but I really appreciate it. I lost my car around Christmas. It was really hard and I didn’t know what I was going to do. I really appreciate it.”