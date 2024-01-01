TheStradman shocks viewers after revealing massive $35,646 monthly car payment

YouTube star TheStradman left viewers shocked after revealing the massive car payment he has to pay after leasing a Koenigsegg.

Over the last decade, TheStradman has gained over 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube, with his content focusing on some of the world’s highest-end cars and more.

With various Lamborghini, Bugatti, and more in his collection, one of Stradman’s dream cars is the Koenigsegg Agera HH. Due to the price tag of over 1.5 million dollars, he wasn’t sure if the opportunity would ever arise.

Stradman ended 2023 by becoming the owner of a 2013 Agera HH but left viewers a bit shocked after revealing how much his monthly payment is.

Stradman reveals insane payment on latest Hypercar purchase

In a second video that he posted on both YouTube and TikTok, the creator revealed that he wasn’t entirely set financially to purchase the car — but didn’t want to pass up on the chance to own it.

“This could never be the car that got away,” he said. “This would end up in a collection for 20, 30, 40 years and I would have so much regret.”

Stradman went on to reveal that he leased the car despite it being “frowned upon” and defended his choice before revealing the fact that he is paying $35,646 a month to lease the hypercar.

The high price tag left his fans a bit shocked, with many taking to the comments of the TikTok clip to share their thoughts.

“How much money does bro HAVEE,” one user commented.

Another said: “Bro could pay for my car with a months payment.”

“Idk man it’s a cool car and all but $35K a month is wild,” a third replied.

Many others, however, were stoked to see their favorite YouTuber get his dream car since it’s been eight years since he first rode in one and decided that he would own one someday.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.