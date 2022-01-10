Amouranth reveals $7m+ investment in inflatable pool toy company

Amouranth has revealed her latest major investment, announcing that she has bought into an inflatable pool toy company — with the total investment set to reach around $7m.

Amouranth has made no secret of her investments, diversifying her portfolio of income over the years and becoming far more than just a Twitch streamer.

She regularly updates followers on her new business ventures, including selling an NFT of herself for $125,000 and investing $4m into a gas station.

Now, having used them regularly on Twitch throughout the days of the ‘hot tub meta’, Amouranth is investing in an inflatable pool toy company.

OOPS!…. I DID IT AGAIN In another stunning career pivotal I bought an INFLATABLE POOL TOY COMPANY! Or rather is “consumer pool paraphernalia, accessories and inflatable toy product manufacturer” A thread 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/gknxZgCyEW — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 10, 2022

Posting a thread of tweets to her personal account, Amouranth explained the investment, including how much money she is committing and her expected returns.

She revealed that the company does approximately $15m in annual revenue and is a direct supplier to the likes of Amazon and Costco. The whole company was purchased previously for over $10m, just “a bit under 1x Sales.”

was purchased at a bit under 1x Sales. So a purchase price greater than $10,000,000 USD Half of the purchase price was financed using low interest debt. FULL DISCLOSURE: — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 10, 2022

She also revealed that she has committed to funding an eye-watering $7,000,000 worth of capital calls over 7 years, expecting the investment to yield a ~20% return in line with her other investments.

the last two years I’ve put In just under $1m. In 2021 the portfolio returned mid 20% distributions(dividends) from portfolio company operations (so not return of capital, but return ON capital). Im very happy with how it’s going so far, and I think this pool floaty co will — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 10, 2022

Not forgetting her Twitch peers, Amouranth also added that the company “also make the type of floating lights us Hot-tub meta girls use to light up the water in our tubs!”

It goes without saying that Amouranth is not holding back when it comes to building out her investment portfolio, but worry not fans — she’s already explained that while she still has haters, she will never stop streaming.