YouTuber crashes $1.2M McLaren into dealership in viral video

In what has now become a viral video across social media, YouTuber and race car driver Edmond Barseghian has been accused of crashing a McLaren Senna worth $1.2 million into a dealership.

This particular model is a rarity, with only 500 units in existence. However, this number may have been reduced by one as a result of Barseghian’s negligence.

The incident came to a head when a video of the crash was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). The footage showcasing the driver speeding up and down the road and doing some donuts for the camera.

The clip then cuts to a later moment in which the car can be seen wedged into a building, the front of the million dollar ride completely destroyed.

Despite initially keeping silent about the crash, Barseghian acknowledged the incident in a new Instagram post. Confirming that he was the one behind the wheel and apologizing for the moment.

“I guess we went viral yesterday for all the wrong reasons, that building must’ve really wanted a collab. Sometimes all you need is a fun day at the track to recalibrate and wash the negativity away. I’m only human, so yes, this one stings. I loved that car but I will overcome.”

Barseghian further added, “for those of you who want your 10 seconds of dopamine, feel free to haze me in the comments, I deserve it. I own it, lesson learned, but I will rise above. Stay safe.”