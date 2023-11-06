Boy goes viral for putting $122k car on Christmas list

A young boy on TikTok has gone viral after his mom uploaded a video showing that he put a Dodge SRT Hellcat car worth over $122k on his Christmas list.

When it comes to high powered cars, the Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat are among the most popular since they come with over 600 horsepower from the factory.

Dodge is set to discontinue them at the end of 2023, however, and TikToker theemandiway’s son was sure to add it to the beginning of his Christmas list.

The video quickly went viral, and viewers are in love with the fact he’s asking for a car worth $122,601.

Boy goes viral after asking for Dodge Hellcat

Uploaded on November 4, 2023, Themandiway was recording her son showing off his Christmas list when he turned to the expensive request.

“Go back to the very beginning,” she said. “Just so we’re on the same page, this is your Christmas list? Now go back to the one you just had up there… the second one.”

The boy goes back to the slide showcasing an SRT Hellcat worth $122,601 according to his slide, and his mom had the perfect reaction.

“Really? Do you think I’m made out of money?” she said before asking him to go to the next slide. “So you go from a $100,000 car to Spiderman pajamas?”

The clip’s since been viewed over eight million times, and viewers are in love with the boy’s Christmas list.

“This is actually smart. He started w/ the most expensive so the other things seemed cheap,” one user replied.

Another viewer commented: “This kid is going to be the CEO of some company one day… the details of the presentation.”

“I love how he attempts to explain why he needs every single thing,” a third user remarked.

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our entertainment coverage.